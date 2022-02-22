Search

22 Feb 2022

Maxwell eager to tackle Festival challenge with Bob And Co

Maxwell eager to tackle Festival challenge with Bob And Co

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

22 Feb 2022 1:26 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

David Maxwell is hoping to have at least three rides at the Cheltenham Festival after Bob And Co booked his ticket to the St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase.

Property investor Maxwell, who rides the majority of horses he owns, says race-riding is his hobby, but he has bagged two class two handicaps at Newbury and Cheltenham with Dolphin Square this season, plus a big Saturday winner with Cat Tiger at Ascot last month.

Bob And Co gave Maxwell one of the biggest victories of his amateur career when taking the Champion Hunters Chase at Punchestown last April.

The Paul Nicholls-trained 11-year-old had been off since May before his run at Haydock last Saturday, where he finished two lengths behind Cousin Pascal.

Maxwell was pleased with that performance, given a 267-day lay-off, coupled with the stable’s modest form over recent weeks.

“Bob And Co is A1 and still on for Cheltenham,” said Maxwell. “You choose trainers and you let them get on with it.

“Paul Nicholls is a genius and his view was to send him straight hunter-chasing (at Haydock) and then go to the Foxhunters’.

“That is what we were doing – one run and then on to the Festival. A bit of time and sun on his back and he will be fine.

“I thought it was perfect from my perspective. He had a good run.”

Cat Tiger will also appear at the Festival. Beaten favourite for the Grand Sefton at Aintree on his return in November, he went down by a nose at Doncaster in December before bouncing back to land a decent three-mile handicap chase at Ascot last time.

“Cat Tiger will go to the Kim Muir,” said Maxwell. “He is a lovely little horse – he is a little professional. He popped around Ascot really neatly.

“We are also maybe bringing something over from France called Feu Du Large for the cross-country race, mainly so I can see how far I can get!

“He was with Paul (Nicholls), but he was very slow, so I sent him to Patrice Quinton in France and he is OK at cross-country racing.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media