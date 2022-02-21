Search

21 Feb 2022

‘All roads’ lead to Cheltenham for Adagio after Wincanton return

‘All roads’ lead to Cheltenham for Adagio after Wincanton return

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Feb 2022 7:40 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

David Pipe has confirmed Adagio firmly on course for a tilt at the Unibet Champion Hurdle following his encouraging return to action at Wincanton on Saturday.

A Grade One winner in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last season, the five-year-old went on to finish second in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and at Aintree.

He again had to make do with the runner-up spot on his seasonal debut in the Greatwood Hurdle in November, and had to miss the International the following month after suffering a minor setback.

Pipe warned that his stable star would improve for his comeback run in the Kingwell Hurdle and having looked the most likely winner early in the straight, he was ultimately outgunned by Goshen.

“He seems to have come out of it all right. He ran a decent race and all roads lead to the Festival now,” said the Pond House handler.

“I think he deserves to take his chance in the Champion Hurdle and that would be the plan.

“Outside of Honeysuckle it’s an open race. A lot can happen between now and Cheltenham and I’m not sure who’ll turn up, but obviously they’ve all got Honeysuckle to beat.”

With autumn wind surgery delaying his reappearance and a subsequent injury keeping him off the track for a further three months, Pipe is praying for an incident-free three weeks.

“We just want a clear run now,” he added.

“We’ll worry about our horse and not worry about the others.”

Adagio is a 20-1 shot with Unibet for the Champion Hurdle, with last year’s winner Honeysuckle favourite at 8-15.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media