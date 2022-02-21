Search

21 Feb 2022

Acklam Express delights Tinkler with Meydan reappearance run

Acklam Express delights Tinkler with Meydan reappearance run

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Feb 2022 3:03 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Nigel Tinkler was delighted with Acklam Express’s comeback effort at Meydan on Friday and is looking forward to running him twice more at the Dubai course next month.

The four-year-old only found the race-fit Lazuli too good by a length and a half in the Blue Point Sprint, on his first start for 248 days.

Acklam Express had finished second to Equilateral in that Group Two race 12 months ago and will continue to follow the same route as in 2021 by going for the Group Three Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint on Super Saturday (March 5) followed by the Al Quoz Sprint on World Cup night three weeks later.

He was third in both contests last year.

“He ran very nicely. I couldn’t be more pleased and he stays out there now. He’s going to run on Super Saturday and then World Cup night, all being well,” said Malton-based Tinkler. “He’s bucking and squealing so we’re happy.”

Plans after the Dubai campaign remain fluid.

“I think we’ll give him a little break when he gets back. I don’t think we’ll get him ready for the Duke of York. We might wait for Ascot probably. We’ll play all that by ear,” Tinkler added.

“If we can get some money in the pocket, we’ll be very happy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media