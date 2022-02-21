Search

21 Feb 2022

Joaquin Niemann survives early stumble and late scare for wire-to-wire victory

Joaquin Niemann survives early stumble and late scare for wire-to-wire victory

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Feb 2022 10:12 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann survived an early stumble and late scare to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Genesis Invitational.

Niemann carded a final round of 71 at Riviera Country Club to finish 19 under par, two shots clear of world number two Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young.

The 23-year-old, who is the youngest winner of the event since World War II, saw his three-shot overnight lead cut to a single stroke when he bogeyed the seventh after playing partner Young had birdied the first.

However, Niemann bounced straight back to birdie the next as Young bogeyed and a second PGA Tour title looked to have been effectively secured when Niemann chipped in for an eagle on the par-five 11th to open up a five-shot lead.

Niemann bogeyed the 14th and 15th to give the chasing pack renewed hope, the latter coming after Young had holed out from 53 yards for an unlikely birdie.

That meant the gap was down to just two shots, only for Young to bogey the 16th after failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

Morikawa birdied the 16th and 17th but missed from 10 feet for another on the 18th, allowing Niemann the luxury of making two closing pars to seal victory.

Rory McIlroy carded a closing 68 to finish in a tie for 10th, with England’s Paul Casey and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre tied 15th.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media