15 Feb 2022

Football rumours: Paul Pogba undecided on Man Utd future as PSG prepare offer

Football rumours: Paul Pogba undecided on Man Utd future as PSG prepare offer

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

15 Feb 2022 3:57 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are preparing an enticing offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Mail. But the 28-year-old, who is also being monitored by Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, has not ruled out staying at Old Trafford.

Chelsea forward Armando Broja has left open a move to Arsenal, according to the Daily Express. Mikel Arteta has reportedly become interested in the 20-year-old while watching his performances on loan at Southampton.

After Arsenal failed to secure any forward replacements for 32-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January window, the Mirror reports that Arteta had snubbed a deal with Paris St Germain that would have secured them 28-year-old Mauro Icardi. The same paper adds that they may look to convert 20-year-old Gabriel Martinelli into a centre-forward in the summer instead of finding a replacement.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Diego Carlos: Newcastle will offer Sevilla a fresh deal for the 28-year-old defender in the summer, according to Marca.

Nico Gonzalez: The same publication reports the 20-year-old Barcelona midfielder is being monitored by Manchester City and two other unnamed Premier League teams.

