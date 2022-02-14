Los Angeles Rams eclipse Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp combined for a championship-winning drive to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
After a tight three quarters, the Rams were down 20-16 halfway through the fourth and desperately needed an offensive spark following an injury to Odell Beckham Jr, one of Stafford’s key receiving weapons.
Kupp took it upon himself to fill that void, converting a pivotal fourth and one opportunity to keep the host side’s hopes alive.
The Stafford and Kupp connection proved unstoppable, with the duo marching downfield seemingly at will before claiming the lead with a one-yard touchdown.
With 1:25 left on the clock, the Bengals still had an opportunity to steal the victory. And the stage looked set for a thrilling finish after quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on a 17-yard pass.
But Aaron Donald and the Rams defence stepped up when it mattered most, forcing a turnover on downs and sealing a memorable Rams victory.
Mike may be the musician but he and Nora are both fit as fiddles at 80 / Picture: Bridie Murphy Photography
Maura O’Neill from Limerick City Tidy Towns, Adrian Healy, sales manager and Stephen Cunneen, director/manager of Treaty City Brewery | PICTURE: RICHARD LYNCH/ILOVELIMERICK
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.