Robbie Dunne lodges appeal against 18-month ban

Robbie Dunne has appealed against his 18-month ban for bullying and harassing weighing-room colleague Bryony Frost.

Dunne, 36 – who denied all but one of the charges brought against him – was banned for 18 months, three of which were suspended, after being judged to have engaged in conduct at the track, online and in the weighing room that was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing following an independent British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel hearing in December.

Dunne initially had seven days to lodge his appeal from the time the written reasons for the verdict were published on January 6, but an application for an extension to January 20 was granted by the disciplinary panel. He has now appealed against both the findings of the disciplinary panel and the penalty imposed.

The BHA said in a statement: “The independent judicial panel has received an appeal from the representatives of Robbie Dunne in relation to the finding and penalty imposed on him by the disciplinary panel after its recent hearing.

“The independent judicial panel will now convene an appeal board for the hearing and liaise with representatives of all parties regarding a potential date for the hearing, which will be communicated in due course.”

The BHA added it will not comment on the appeal proceedings while they remain ongoing.