Search

21 Jan 2022

Friday’s Lingfield card faces precautionary inspection

Friday’s Lingfield card faces precautionary inspection

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Officials at Lingfield are keeping their fingers crossed the first day of the Winter Million meeting will survive a 9am precautionary inspection due to the threat of frost.

The course has been under fleece covers since Sunday and is currently raceable underneath.

While the temperature reached the balmy heights of 9C on Wednesday it dropped sharply overnight to minus 3C.

The mercury is expected to reach 5C on Thursday before dipping to minus 4C on Friday morning. It is hoped daytime temperatures then reach 4C before racing gets under way. The going is currently heavy.

Clerk of the course George Hill said: “We’ve had frost after frost and it’s to be colder tomorrow morning than it is this morning.

“We were forecast a minus 1C or minus 2C and it got down to minus 3C. We’re forecast minus 4C on Friday and hopefully it will only be minus 4C.

“You’d race today. I’ve had a good look at the track and all the vulnerable areas and it’s fine. The frost hasn’t got into the ground and the covers are doing their job.

“Tomorrow is due to be coldest morning of the week. We’re due minus 4C and if we get minus 6, for argument’s sake, then we could be in trouble.

“We’re raceable at the moment, but there is obviously a slight risk.”

Friday is the first of three scheduled days of racing at the track, with action switching to the all-weather on Saturday before jump racing returns on Sunday, featuring the £150,000 Fleur De Lys Chase.

There is also an 8am precautionary inspection ahead of Market Rasen’s meeting on Friday, also due to the threat of frost.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media