20 Jan 2022

Stuart Hooper to stay Bath rugby director when Johann Van Graan arrives as coach

Stuart Hooper to stay Bath rugby director when Johann Van Graan arrives as coach

18 Jan 2022

Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper will continue in his role when Johann Van Graan becomes head coach next season, the club have confirmed.

And current head coach Neal Hatley will be part of Van Graan’s team, working with the forwards alongside new defence specialist JP Ferreira and existing lineout coach Luke Charteris.

Van Graan’s group is to be completed by an attack coach, although no appointment has yet been made.

Bath have endured a miserable campaign, winning just one of their 12 Gallagher Premiership games and currently propping up the table by an 11-point margin.

South African Van Graan’s appointment to the coaching helm was announced last month. He will leave Munster at the end of this season.

Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald said: “We are pleased to confirm these appointments.

“Under Johann van Graan, Neal Hatley will continue as forwards coach and JP Ferreira will become defence coach after successful stints at the Lions in Johannesburg and Munster in Ireland.

“Luke Charteris will continue as lineout coach and a new attack coach will be confirmed imminently.

“The current coaching unit will continue in their posts until the end of the 2021/22 season, and the club is grateful for the continuing contributions of David Williams, Mark Lilley and Ryan Davis.

“Stuart Hooper will continue in his role as director of rugby.”

