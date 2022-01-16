'Anthony Martial did not want to be in United squad for Villa game' - Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick says Anthony Martial was absent at Aston Villa after telling the interim manager he did not want to be in the Manchester United squad.
Bruno Fernandes’ brace put the visitors on course for victory at Villa Park, only for Jacob Ramsey to pull one back and substitute Phillipe Coutinho to seal a 2-2 draw.
United had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – and Rangnick said he wanted Martial to fill that spot.
But the German says the 26-year-old did not want to travel to Birmingham as he pushes for a January exit.
“Yes, he didn’t want to be in the squad,” Rangnick said.
“He would have been in the squad normally but he didn’t want to and that’s the reason why he was not travelling with us yesterday.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.