Shrewsbury condemn ‘vile and offensive’ chanting at Liverpool

Shrewsbury have condemned the alleged actions of some of their supporters by stating the club is “disgusted and appalled” by “vile and offensive” chanting at Liverpool on Sunday.

Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show a group of Town fans singing a song about the Hillsborough disaster in which 97 Liverpool supporters died in 1989.

The League One club said in a statement: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disgusted and appalled to see and hear the reports on social media about the vile and offensive chanting and behaviour of a very small minority of our ‘supporters’ yesterday.

“These people do not represent our club in any way shape or form and we are liaising with West Mercia Police to try and identify those responsible who will in turn liaise with Merseyside Police.

“If any supporters have any information that might assist us in identifying those responsible, they can contact the club confidentially and we will use the information as part of our investigations with the police authorities.”

Shrewsbury were beaten 4-1 at Anfield as Liverpool progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.