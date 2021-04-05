BREAKING: National Covid numbers revealed this Easter Monday

THERE were no deaths related to Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this Easter Monday

There has been a total of 4,718 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 4, the HPSC has been notified of 320 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 238,466 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As it is a Bank Holiday weekend, a county-by-county breakdown has not been published. Nor has a detailed analysis of the latest cases. This means that the Limerick Leader are unable to confirm the exact numbers of cases in Limerick.

As of April 2, 923,878 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 655,292 people have received their first dose; 268,586 people have received their second dose.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.