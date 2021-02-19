Sadness following death of Dr Emer Holohan, wife of Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan

The death has been announced of Dr Emer Holohan, the wife of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

She passed this Friday following a long battle with cancer.

A death notice, published on RIP.ie, states that Dr Emer Holohan (née Feely), passed away peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross following a long illness, in the company of her husband and children.

It adds that she is deeply regretted by her husband Tony, children Clodagh and Ronan, father Frank and mother Ita, brother Ronan, sisters Orla and Niamh.

"Emer will be forever remembered by the Holohan and Feely families and her wide circle of dear friends," reads the notice.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. Emer’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed from St. Pius X Church, Templeogue via memoriallane.ie/livestream on Monday (February 22) at 12.30pm.

At the request of Emer, donations in lieu of flowers should be made to Terenure College's 6th year Gofundme campaign in aid of The Irish Cancer Society and Our Lady’s Hospice.

The Chief Medical Officer took time off work last summer to be with his wife and family as she entered the palliative phase of her illness.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has expressed his sadness at Dr Holohan's passing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, and his children, Clodagh and Ronan, today following the sad passing of his wife Emer. Dr Emer Holohan made a significant contribution to the health service, including her work on the Health Strategy when I was Minister for Health," he said.