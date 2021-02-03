Traffic safety measures for busy Limerick road

A BUSY road in Limerick city centre is set to get a number of measures to slow down traffic and reduce accidents.

Metropolitan district leader, Cllr Sarah Kiely has received confirmation from the local authority of the measures in the Hyde Road, which she has described as “one of the busiest in the city”. An official announcement is expected next week.

Among the actions, the carriageway in the Hyde Road will be narrowed, while tabletop ramps will be narrowed.

There will be a segregated cycle-way all the way from Childers Road down the Hyde Road to Colbert Station, while the widths of the junctions will be reduced.

Fine Gael councillor Kiely says extra lighting will be put in place as part of the scheme of works, while there will be new kerbing on the roadside, and new crossings.

She said often Hyde Road has ben forgotten about, because the local electoral boundaries split the road in two – with one side in her own constituency of City East and the other in City West.

“This community deserves more, we need to install road safety measures as soon as possible,” said Cllr Kiely, whose father still lives in the road.

“I have witnessed accidents myself as a teenager, my bedroom was downstairs at the front of the house . I heard and saw too much from my window over the years. There have been too many lives lost , too many families left broken and not enough public representatives willing to work on behalf of the people who live here. It is one of the busiest roads in the city with very high usage, cars. It is a main artery in and out of our city and looks beautiful especially in autumn when the leaves on this tree lined road is at its most picturesque,” she added.

Cllr Kiely paid tribute to her constituency colleague Cllr Catherine Slattery and party colleague Cllr Dan McSweeney who have also made representations on the issue.