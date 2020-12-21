HSE confirms triage clinic will open in Limerick town for Christmas

THE Health Service Executive has announced it's Rathkeale triage clinic will be operation from today until early in the new year.

The clinic is one of a number of initiatives being rolled out by HSE Mid West Community Healthcare this Winter. Last year 422 people availed of the service over the Christmas and New Year period.

The clinic, which will be staffed by a GP, a Nurse and an administration person, will operate daily until January 8 with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

It will be open between 10am and 4pm between Monday and Thursday and between 12noon and 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays (GP phone service only).

Those wishing to attend the clinic are being advised they must make contact by phoning (061) 469151 or (061) 469152 in order to secure an appointment or to be triaged over the phone.

Those with Covid symptoms will be referred for a test.

The staff will work triage patients over the phone each morning. The GP and Nurse will then attend the Rathkeale Health Centre in the afternoon to meet patients at their allocated appointment times.

The Clinic is available to clients with established entitlement for services under the GMS Scheme, EHIC (Issued outside of Ireland) or NHS card holders.

Those who attend are being urged to comply with all public health guidelines.