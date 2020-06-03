Sex toy and lingerie shop in Limerick shuts down

ANN Summers store on Cruises Street in Limerick city has shut up shop for good, it has been confirmed.

While there had been speculation that the store may have closed its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the retailer which specialises in sex toys and kinky lingerie said the closure had been on the cards for some time prior to the lockdown.

“The store in Limerick was already planned to close so will not re-open. The closure of this store has nothing to do with the virus,” the spokesperson confirmed to the Leader.

The closure of the store located at 36 Cruises Street is another blow to the retail section of the city centre.

Specilising in lingerie, bondage equipment and sex toys the outlet was a popular destination for women heading on hen parties and couples looking to spice up their sex lives.

In 2015 it was reported that estate agent Knight Frank has secured €1 million for 36 Cruises Street which was occupied by the Ann Summers chain on a 25-year lease from May 1995 at a passing rent of €160,000.

Adult shops have reported a significant increase in sales online since the Covid-19 lockdown began, with some saying business has surged by up to 500 per cent.

Meanwhile, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Tuesday evening that people should limit themselves to one intimate partner to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

He was asked in the evening press conference what he thought about the controversial health advice given by health officials in the Netherlands to stick to one “sex buddy” during lockdown.

He said "that is good public health advice" as a precaution against the transmission of infections generally.

In relation to Ireland's approach to intimacy advice during lockdown, Dr Holohan said: "We've given clear advice around engagements between people between different households and the resumption of, if you like, intimate contact, close contact between people who live in different houses, that's not part of our guidance and advice at the moment.

"There is a lot of information for people who are in those situations as to how they can manage their relationships themselves in those difficult settings.

"We know this is a challenge for people, some people have relationships who live in different houses, I live with somebody who is in that situation.

"Then some people who have relationships where just by virtue of timing and so on, they found themselves stuck in a different situation, in a different country and so on.

"They've had to do there best to maintain a relationship through all of that and that's not easy for people."