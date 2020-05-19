Essential works to improve sewer network in Limerick city centre

IRISH Water has begun works to upgrade the sewer network in Limerick city centre which will clear blockages and address structural issues in the network.

This essential project will help address odour issues, reduce sewer flooding and upgrade the sewers for the long-term benefit of businesses and residents in the city centre.

The project, which is being carried out in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, will include essential maintenance and repair work to an old brick culvert sewer running under O’Connell Street to strengthen sections of the culvert.

Access shafts will also be built to allow future sewer lining and remedial works to maintain this critical piece of infrastructure for Limerick City.

The works got underway this week and are expected to be completed within 10 weeks. There may be some minor disruption to traffic, and some small sections of parking suspended while works are taking place, however every effort will be made to minimise disruption.

Mark O’Duffy, Wastewater Network Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, said: “These works are essential to address issues with the sewer network around O’Connell Street and ensure it is fit for purpose. We expect any disruption to be minimal and the project team will be keeping local businesses and residents up to date as the work progresses.

“Protecting the general public, our workers and their families is a very important to us at this time and we will be carrying out these works in a controlled and safe manner, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The standard working hours are generally between 7am and 6pm, with no work anticipated on Sundays and public holidays. Where night time working may be required hours will be from 7pm to 6am and, if required, this will be agreed with Limerick City and County Council in advance.

GMC Utilities Limited is working on behalf of Irish Water to deliver this project.