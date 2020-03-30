Open for Business: A list of Limerick establishments that are remaining open

With a number of businesses in Limerick City and County able to take the necessary precautions and able to remain open, The Limerick Leader are drawing up a list - which will be updated regularly - of those that are open for business at present:

*There may be restrictions with how some businesses can operate (deliveries only etc.)*

Should you wish to have your company mentioned here, please email news@limerickleader.ie and we will add you to the list.

Open for Business:

D&M Garden Centre in Croagh remains open for deliveries only - Contact Tom on 087 7753148

Eats of Eden

Limerick Packaging - Deliveries only and collection by appointment