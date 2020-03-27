Get your copy of the Limerick Leader without leaving home

Did you know that you can get your copy of the trusted Limerick Leader without leaving home? You can buy your copy online each week and flick through the pages on your tablet, phone or desktop.

You can purchase the paper each week or you can sign up for a longer subscription at a discounted rate.

For more details on how to purchase and gain instant access to your copy of the Limerick Leader anywhere in the world go to the link here:

The Limerick Leader Tabloid publishes every Monday, while our Broadsheet Editions will be on the site every Thursday morning.

If you have a story for the Limerick Leader you can contact our newsroom via email anytime to news@limerickleader.ie

You can also contact our advertising team, Lorna Clancy at lorna.clancy@limerickleader.ie and Deirdre Whelan at deirdre.whelan@limerickleader.ie to leave your customers know, like us, that you are open for business.