University of Limerick student passes away following kayaking incident

A 20-YEAR-OLD University of Limerick student has passed away this Monday afternoon following an incident while on a trip with the university's kayaking club in Co Kerry this weekend.

The young woman understood to be from Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, got into difficulty while kayaking in Glencar, Killarney, approximately 2km downstream from Lake Caragh on Saturday afternoon, November 2.

Members of the National Ambulance Service Centre (NASC) were in attendance at the scene, as well as gardaí, two fire units and the Iveragh Coast Guard Unit.

Another club member, a 21-year-old male, was also taken to hospital from the scene and his condition is said to be stable.