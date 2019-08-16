What time is it? Limerick's Tait Clock now in two time zones

WE HAVE two time zones in Limerick, at least that is the situation outside the Dominican church.

From April to June, the Tait Clock was broken and permanently stuck at 4:30 until last week when experts from London flew over to fix the iconic time piece.

The clock, built in 1867, is located just outside the Dominican Church, and was rec fixed to show the correct time on three

The only problem in this instance is that the clock has four sides, with the offending side stuck permanently on 3.30.

“They came over from London to fix it,” explains Vinny Keyes, who works nearby at the Tait Business Centre.

“But they only did three sides of it and left one side unfinished – maybe they were working on Moscow time,” he joked.

The Gothic clock is one of the City’s most iconic landmarks.

The clock, stands at 65 feet tall, was paid for by public subscription to honour Alderman Peter Tait, the Scottish entrepreneur who owned the then-nearby Tait factory.