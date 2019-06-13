What we think: Fags and gum still a litter headache here in Limerick

DESPITE the wonderful work done by volunteers like Helen O'Donnell and Limerick Tidy City Tidy Towns, we have got a dreadful result in the latest IBAL - Irish Business Against Litter -Survey.

When you see the amount of people who turned out to take part in the Team Limerick Clean-up (20,000) it is quite apparent that people do take pride in their areas and want a clean Limerick.

But that does not come through in the latest litter survey with Limerick City Centre (35th) and Limerick City South - Galvone (38th) out of the 40 areas included in the latest results.

There is only so much Limerick City & County Council can do regarding litter - with schools having a huge part in educating young people in the benefits of living in an environmentally clean society.

The Council have been praised for having gum disposal option and cigarette disposal on the street bins.

Smokers and people who chew gum, have to realise the damage they do and the litter they cause when disposing of their finished items...think before you get rid of them!