Investigation following death of Limerick motorcyclist in collision

Gardai have confirmed a motorcyclist who died following a road collision in Tipperary at the weekend was originally from County Limerick.

Mikie (Mike) Sweeney from Knocknaboula, Foynes died in hospital on Saturday evening a number of hours after the collision.

The 48-year-old was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir at around 6.15pm.

The female driver of the car was not injured.

Mr Sweeney, who was a volunteer driver with Blood Bikes Mid West, is survived by his wife Jules, his father Jimmy and his brothers JJ and Frank.

His funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Church, Askeaton at 12 midday on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s crash is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on (052) 6177640.