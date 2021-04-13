Three-year-old child killed in accident in Tipperary

A three-year-old child has died following a road traffic accident in Carrick-on-Suir this afternoon.

The accident happened at around 4.30pm.

It is understood the girl was playing near her home when she was hit by a bus.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí at Carrick-on-Suir are appealing for witnesses or anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact them.

They are treating the incident as a tragedy.