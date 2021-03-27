Explosive components, firearms and munitions seized in County Kerry

EXPLOSIVE components, firearms and munitions have been recovered and seized as part of an operation in County Kerry this Saturday.



As a result of an intelligence-led operation by the Special Detective Unit (SDU) and gardaí from the Kerry Division with the assistance of members from the Irish Defence Forces, a number of searches were conducted resulting in the seizure of the firearms.

As part of this operation two males, one in his 50s and one in his 20s, were arrested under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. Both men are currently detained at garda stations in the Kerry Division.

Investigations are ongoing.