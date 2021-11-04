15 excuses GAA teams give for losing the county final

It is a tough old place to be on county final day; standing on the pitch looking up at the winners in the stand as they prepare to lift the cup and head away for a week-long session. Losing a county final is hard going but players and supporters alike can console themselves with a few handy excuses while they drink those consolation pints!

We 'bet' ourselves...

The quintessential county final loss excuse. We had the chances and the beating of them all over the pitch but we kicked too many wides, dropped a few short.

The ref was a BEEP...

We couldn't possibly finish that one off but it's a go-to nonetheless. There will be post-mortems for a week on who the ref's aunt's cousin twice removed is married to and why that made him make all the wrong calls.

The big occasion...

Another clanger and, in fairness, sometimes a legitimate excuse. The village club getting into a final for the first time in years. The pre-match build-up, the flags and bunting along the road, the big crowd, it can all be a bit too much for some lads. Wobbly legs and all that!

We were sh*te on the day...

Every other day of the week, we are absolutely class; the Dubs wouldn't lay a glove on us. Brian Fenton wouldn't catch a ball over one of our midfielders if he was on a trampoline....but on this particular day, for no particular reason, we lost by 12 points.

An aul wet ball doesn't suit us...

If only the county final was moved to the summer, we'd win it every year. It's a nice handy one to blame the weather. Fair weather hurlers and footballers just can't flourish in the damp of October.



Sure weren't we missing a load of lads...

Another legitimate enough excuse. The star forward was injured, all those boys who could have been county but emigrated to go partying in Australia instead. If only they were still around, we'd be lording this Junior B lark!

Johnny couldn't stay off the beer or the women...

Every GAA team in the country is both blessed and scourged by the lad who, on his day, is Ciaran McDonald, but who refuses to put in the work. He's more concerned with polishing the aul Golf and bringing some young wan to the cinema than turning up to training. If only he'd take it seriously!

It was the media's fault...

Sure didn't the local hack tip us to win. We were feiced after that because the other team had the paper on the dressing room wall!

Our forwards couldn't hit a barn door...

It's always the forwards' fault. Isn't that why the corner-forward is always taken off first. It doesn't matter that you conceded 5-24 at the other end.

Blame the manager...

An aul blow-in from the next parish over, doesn't really know what he's doing. Why didn't he bring on Johnny, sure Seamus was useless; he was only starting cause he's shifting his daughter!

The Curse...

Look away, Mayo folk! We lost because Frank looked at a goat the wrong way in a field beside a graveyard 40 years ago on the eve of a county final and we haven't won one since.

The recently retired player...

Sure ya couldn't win without him.... look at him in the stands sipping a cappuccino and he should be down here swinging over points and lifting the cup. We'll never see his like again!

The club chairman...

He didn't get us new socks and the opposition chairman did. You couldn't be winning a county final in faded socks. Chairman needs to hold his hands up and admit he let us down!

The county board...

The grass was too long, Tom's ban for flattening a lad in the semi-final was too long, the gap between semi and final was too short. The linesman was from their side of the county, the referee, our flag was upside down, we didn't get enough tickets and the venue was wrong. Luckily for the losers, there's always a way to blame the County Board!

The other team...

They got the rub off the green; the flukey goal off the crossbar and two posts and then in off the goalie's arse.

Or maybe, just maybe, they were better than us.............NOOOO! I'm telling, the feicing ref, blah, blah, blah!