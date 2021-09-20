What is the time difference and where can I watch the Ryder Cup?

Shane Lowry will represent Ireland as part of the playing party. Pictured here during the recent Olympic Games in Japan PIC: SPORTSFILE
The 43rd Ryder Cup takes place this week with huge Irish interest with Padraig Harrington as captain and Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy on the playing team.
The competition takes place a year later than scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, USA.
Play takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Sept 24-26). Europe are hoping to retain the cup they won in Paris in 2016.
What is the time difference?
There is a six-hour time difference between Ireland and the course in Wisconsin so play will take place during the afternoon and evening (Irish time) over the three days. Play should be wrapped up each day just after midnight and a little earlier on Sunday as the famous singles matches take place.
When will the game tee off?
See below the tee times for the three games below. The players in each group are decided closer to the time.
All times Irish (local time in brackets):
Friday morning foursomes:
Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)
Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)
Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)
Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)
Friday afternoon fourballs:
Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)
Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)
Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)
Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)
Saturday morning foursomes:
Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)
Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)
Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)
Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)
Saturday afternoon fourballs:
Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)
Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)
Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)
Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)
Sunday singles:
Match 1: 5.04pm (11.04am)
Match 2: 5.15pm (11.15am)
Match 3: 5.26pm (11.26am)
Match 4: 5.37pm (11.37am)
Match 5: 5.48pm (11.48am)
Match 6: 5.59pm (11.59am)
Match 7: 6.10pm (12.10pm)
Match 8: 6.21pm (12.21pm)
Match 9: 6.32pm (12.32pm)
Match 10: 6.43pm (12.43pm)
Match 11: 6.54pm (12.54pm)
Match 12: 7.05pm (1.05pm)
Where can you watch the action?
This year's Ryder Cup will be aired exclusively by Sky Sports. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Golf at 1pm on Friday and Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.
Which players are on the teams?
The European Team:
Jon Rahm
Tommy Fleetwood
Tyrrell Hatton
Bernd Wiesberger
Matt Fitzpatrick
Lee Westwood
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Rory McIlroy
Viktor Hovland
Paul Casey
Ian Poulter
The USA team:
Dustin Johnson
Collin Morikawa
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
Patrick Cantlay
Justin Thomas
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth
Daniel Berger
Harris English
Tony Finau
