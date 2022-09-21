RECORD: Highest ever one day attendance at the National Ploughing Championships

The 2022 National Ploughing Championships is being run alongside the World Ploughing Championships. Pic: Alf Harvey
The organisers of the National Ploughing Championships say the attendance at Wednesday event in Laois is the highest ever recorded at the event.
In total 115,500 people visited the site in Ratheniska, Co Laois which is the largest attendance at the event in a single day. Visitors were enjoyed good weather on the second day which is traditionally the busiest.
With 91,500 people attending on the first day, the event now looks on track to hit 300,000 over the three days.
