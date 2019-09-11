Revealed: Gardaí expecting around 400 coaches to attend the Ploughing each day

Carlow Gardaí are expecting around 400 coaches to attend the Ploughing each day and they are urging bus drivers to be aware of the particular instructions for them going to the event in Balintrane, Fenagh.

Superintendent for Carlow, Aidan Brennan, was speaking at the launch of the 2019 Traffic Management Plan for the event when he called on coach drivers to be aware of the particular instructions for them in getting to the site.

All buses on Blue Route and Yellow Routes will proceed on M9 to Junction 6, (Powerstown) and exit onto the R448 (Old Kilkenny Road) and travelling straight to Carlow Town.

Buses will turn right at Hanover Cross, at Aldi, and will be directed through the roundabouts to join the N80 at the Tullow Road Roundabout.

Buses will continue on the N80 (signposted N80/Rosslare) towards the event site. Buses will turn right at The Fighting Cocks and turn right into Leinster Hills Golf Club to Bus Park.

All Buses on the Brown Route will continue to Molloys Cross, Tolerton, turning left onto the R430, (signposted Carlow) and continue to Castlecomer Road Roundabout taking the first exit.

Buses will continue straight through the roundabouts to Deer Park Roundabout and travel on the N80 ring road to

event site (signposted N80/Rosslare). Buses will turn right at The Fighting Cocks and turn right into Leinster Hills Golf Club to Bus Park.

All Buses on Purple Route will travel to MSD Roundabout. Buses will take the second exit off the roundabout towards Carlow Town to Deerpark Roundabout taking the first exit and travel on the N80 ring road to event site (signposted N80/Rosslare).

Buses will turn right at The Fighting Cocks and turn right into Leinster Hills Golf Club to Bus Park.

All Buses on the Green Route will continue to New Inn Cross Roundabout, (Fineline Furniture), and buses will diverge from Green Route taking the third exit off the roundabout and continue on the R445 towards Portlaoise turning left at T-Junction, signposted N80 Carlow/Stradbally.

Buses will continue along this route to roundabout taking the first exit, signposted N80, Carlow.

Buses will continue through Stradbally on the N80 to the Portlaoise Road Roundabout in Carlow taking the first exit (signposted N80/Rosslare) and continue on the N80 towards the event site.

Buses will turn right at The Fighting Cocks and turn right into Leinster Hills Golf Club to Bus Park.

All Buses on Grey Route and Orange Routes will park in Grey Car Park 6, turning left off N80.