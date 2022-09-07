Man in his 20s arrested in connection with organised crime investigation

A man arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into organised crime is due to appear in court this morning (September 7).
Gardaí in Sligo arrested and charged the man - aged in his mid-20s - earlier today in relation to the investigation.
He is expected to appear before a sitting of Loughrea District Court in Ballinasloe.
Investigations are ongoing.
Aughinish Alumina has received permission to expand the capacity for two of its by-products | FILE PHOTO
Volunteers in Newcastle West have worked this summer on projects including installing street art on the utility boxes around the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.