Investigation launched following suspected assault of GAA referee at underage game

An investigation has been launched into an assault incident involving a referee during an underage match last evening.

Footage has emerged from game, played in Ballyforan in Roscommon which shows the referee lying on the pitch and receiving medical attention.

The incident took place in an U17 football match played on Wednesday evening with Roscommon GAA officials this morning condemning ‘any behaviour’ that puts match officials ‘at risk’, while wishing the referee ‘a speedy recovery’.

The referee required medical attention as a result of the incident.

In a statement issued this morning, they stated that the full investigation will now be undertaken by the CCC (Competitions Control Committee) of the Roscommon county board.

The statement reads:

“Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening .

“We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk".