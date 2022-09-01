Two men arrested in connection to house fire which killed father and daughter

Two people have been arrested in connection to a house fire which claimed the lives of a father and daughter in Tralee ten years ago.
Gardaí investigating a fatal house fire that occurred at a property on Kileen Heights, Tralee, Co. Kerry, on 12th May 2012 have confirmed that they have arrested three people in total, in connection to the incident.
A man aged in his 30s was arrested in June 2022. He has since been released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.
A further two men (both in their 40s) were arrested this morning, Thursday 1st September 2022. Both are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.
Two people died in the blaze, Anthony O'Brien (30) and his five-year-old daughter, Nadine. They were discovered upstairs after firefighters extinguished the fire, with the the young girl in her father's arms.
The child's mother Kelly O’Brien escaped from the blaze by jumping from an upstairs window, resulting in a broken leg.
Gardaí initially launched a criminal investigation after forensic results were received.
