Search

22 Aug 2022

People would have expected earlier warning system over energy concerns – Martin

People would have expected earlier warning system over energy concerns – Martin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 5:09 PM

The Taoiseach has said people would have expected an earlier warning system to be in place over power supply issues.

Micheal Martin said the Government will do “everything it can” to ensure energy security for the people of Ireland.

It has emerged that the Government has commissioned an independent review into electricity supply issues amid concerns of potential blackouts this winter due to demand potentially outstripping supply.

Former senior civil servant Dermot McCarthy has been asked to conduct the review.

Mr Martin said Mr McCarthy has “considerable experience” of government systems and that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was of the view Mr McCarthy would be a “very appropriate person” for the job.

Speaking in Cork, the Taoiseach said: “There’s no question there is a growing demand on our energy because we’re growing as an economy and growing as a population.

“People would have perhaps expected an earlier warning system in relation to some of this that’s materialising.

“It’s a good idea to do that – that’s important. But the more broader issue is measures we take now to ensure we maintain energy security for the country.”

Earlier this month the Single Electricity Market Operator (SEMO) issued an amber alert stating it was due to a “generation shortfall in Ireland”.

The alert is issued when there is a threat to the supply of electricity.

The Fianna Fail leader said the Government will be holding further meetings with the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and EirGrid about the procurement of energy for this winter and next winter.

“We had meetings last year in respect of this,” he said.

“We gave sanction to emergency procurement of generation – the Government did – in an unprecedented way. We gave them the capacity to procure energy generation on a short-time basis.”

Mr Martin added: “Government will do everything it possibly can to ensure energy security for the people of the country.”

The Taoiseach said it was also important to have certainty around energy security due to foreign direct investment having “grown exponentially” in the past two years.

“In that context we really have to accelerate renewable energy and off-shore wind energy in particular, so that’s the big challenge in the coming years,” he added.

Mr Martin also said the Government would have to look “at demand reduction as well in an intelligent way”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media