FSAI issues alert warning customers of snack product with obscured allergen section
An alert has been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) for customers who have purchased a snack product with an obscured allergy warning section.
According to the FSAI, milk was detected in a batch of Jack 'n Jill Chicharron ni Mang Juan - Espesyal Suka't Sili (pack size 90g), which may also contain egg, fish and soybean.
The 'may contain' warning section was discovered to be obscured by a sticker in error.
This makes the implicated batch (best before date October 15 2022) unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk, egg, fish and soybean.
Author John Banville with Artist Stephen Lawlor at the official opening of Stephen Lawlor's retrospective exhibition "A Liminal State"at the Hunt Museum | PICTURES: Eamon Ward
Michael Shehan, Sr Anne McCarthy and Bishop Leahy. Pictured below is Eileen Sheehan, Sr Anne McCarthy and Geraldine Ryan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.