Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding missing teenage sisters

Gardaí are concerned for Helen and Melissa's safety
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two sisters Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 15 years and 14 years, who are missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since early Sunday morning 1st May, 2022.
Helen is 15 years of age and is 5ft 1' in height and of slight build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Helen was wearing when she left home.
Melissa is 14 years of age and is of slim build and 5ft '1 in height. She has brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what Melissa was wearing when she left home.
Gardaí are concerned for their safety.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa's whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.
