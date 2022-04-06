Twitter confirms it will trial this long-sought after feature

Twitter has confirmed it will trial a long-awaited feature: the ability to edit tweets.

While the news was first teased by Twitter on April Fools Day last week, the official announcement followed shortly after the social media giant said it would be welcoming controversial Tesla CEO Elon Musk to its board.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer products, said in a tweet the company had been working since last year on building an edit option, 'the most requested Twitter feature for many years.'

Editing posts to correct typos or add further information has been available on other social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

The South African-born entrepreneur asked Twitter users about an edit button after disclosing his 9.2 per cent stake in the company on Monday.

The poll had more than 4.2 million votes yesterday, with nearly three quarters (73.5 per cent) supporting the feature.

Mr Sullivan added that it will actively seek 'input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit.'

Twitter also said that it will start testing the feature within its Twitter Blue Labs premium subscription service in the coming months in order to 'learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible.'