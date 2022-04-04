Search

04 Apr 2022

Unions call for increase in tax-free voucher allowance to ease cost of living crisis

Unions call for increase in tax-free voucher allowance to ease cost of living crisis

Reporter:

David Power

04 Apr 2022 1:24 PM

Unions have proposed that the value of tax-free gift vouchers which employers can give to staff should be increased to €1,000 to help people cope with the soaring cost of living.  

Siptu deputy general secretary, Gerry McCormack said the value of the vouchers currently allowed should double from €500 to help workers cope with energy hikes and the rising cost of living.

He said higher-value vouchers plus extra leave could be used as bargaining tools with employers where pay deals that do not keep pace with inflation have already been agreed.

Mr McCormack urged the Government to re-examine the voucher value as unions prepare to lodge pay claims matching inflation.

Siptu organisers are expected to meet on Thursday to re-examine their wage strategy.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions president Kevin Callinan recently indicated that demands for pay rises over 5.5pc may be on the way.

He said congress’s private sector committee had already twice upgraded its advice on private-sector pay since the end of last year, and he believes they will “have to do so again”.

Unions are now advised to seek increases in the range of 2.5% and 5.5% in line with the rate of inflation.

The Committee also called on the Government to relax the Small Benefits Exemption rules for 2022 in order to facilitate employers to cushion their staff from high prices and falling living standards through cash-free vouchers.

The Committee recommended the tax-free limit be increased to €1,000 for employees in receipt of weekly gross wages up to €1,462 per week.

ICTU also proposed that the value be spread over multiple bonus payments over the year (e.g. €100 per month March – December).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media