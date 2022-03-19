Three people arrested after Gardai discover €50,000 and loaded shotgun
Two men and a woman have been arrested after Gardai discovered a loaded shotgun and €50,000 of drugs at a house in Dublin.
As part of Operation Tara, the Gardai divisional drugs unit based at Kevin Street garda station carried out a search of a house under warrant in the Kevin Street area on Friday.
Gardai said that during the search, a loaded shotgun and ammunition was discovered along with quantities of cocaine and cannabis worth €50,000 – pending analysis.
The woman, aged in her 40s, and two men in their 30s and 40s were arrested.
They are currently detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 in Kevin Street and Kilmainham stations.
Gardai confirm investigations are ongoing.
