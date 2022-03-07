Ukrainians fleeing war will receive social welfare payments in Ireland

Ukrainians fleeing conflict will receive social welfare payments in Ireland.

The announcement following a temporary protection directive put in place by the European Union to allow Ukrainian citizens and others fleeing Ukraine to move through the EU as EU citizens.

Ireland's Department of Social Protection today (Monday March 7) confirmed support and services will be provided for Ukrainian refugees.

In guidance published today, the government has advised the procurement of a PPS number in order to access public services and social welfare benefits.

People are advised to go to Intreo centres or department branch offices rather than applying online, as special arrangements have reportedly been made to process PPSN as quickly as possible.

A form of identification such as a Ukrainian National Identify Card or passport will be required as well as a relevant letter from the Department of Justice confirming status.

Ukrainian people will be provided with income support (Supplementary Welfare Allowance) which provides a weekly social welfare payment to both adults and child dependents.

Adults aged 25 and over can receive a maximum of €206 per week with €40 for a child under 12, adults aged 18-24 living independently can also receive a maximum of €206 per week with €48 for a child aged 12 or over.

Adults 18-24 not living independently can obtain €117.70, however people in this bracket with children qualify for the maximum personal rate of €206.

The department will also pay Child Benefit (€140 a month for each child) to parents or guardians for each child aged under 16 years.

A list of Intreo centers nationwide is available here.