Search

22 Feb 2022

Huge increase in these pesky critters in Irish homes this winter

Huge increase in these pesky critters in Irish homes this winter

Huge increase in these pesky critters in Irish homes this winter

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

22 Feb 2022 10:48 AM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Rentokil has reported a 79% increase in the number of callouts for one common household critter this winter.

They were alerted to a growing number of silverfish during November, December and January, in comparison to the same period last year.

The company is warning home and business owners to be vigilant of the nocturnal pests as temperatures remain low.

The top three counties that accounted for silverfish callouts over the past three months were: Dublin with 52% of all callouts; Cork (11%) saw the second most; and Kildare (8%) was third.

Home and business owners are most likely to find silverfish in dark, damp, and humid areas such as bathrooms, basements and attics. Silverfish are nocturnal insects that are silver or grey in colour, measuring approximately 10-12mm in length with tiny scales and two antennae and have a tapered, tail-like appearance.

Silverfish can lay up to 60 eggs per day, so a few insects can quickly become a much larger infestation. Their eggs are usually difficult to locate, as they are often hidden in tiny cracks or crevices.

An infestation of silverfish can result in damage to books, photographs, paintings, plaster and other household items as they feed on both starch and cellulose. They also feed on human debris such as dead skin and hair.

A common sign of the presence of silverfish to watch out for is finding unexplained holes in books or items of clothing.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil said: “Like many pests during colder periods of the year, silverfish move indoors to seek shelter and warmth inside homes and businesses. While silverfish aren’t dangerous, they can become a major inconvenience because of their appetite for starch and cellulose, which can lead to them damaging valuable items by feeding on them.”

Rentokil advises following these tips to reduce the likelihood of a silverfish infestation on your premises:

- Deny them food by vacuuming and keeping dust and debris to a minimum.

- Store food in containers with tightly sealed lids.

- Homes and businesses should also dehumidify their premises through the use of fans, dehumidifiers, or by opening windows to air them out.

- Make sure all cracks in walls and skirting boards are filled.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media