Gardai appeal for information into murder of Andrew Burns in 2008

Gardai investigating the murder of Andrew Burns have renewed their appeal for information.

Mr Burns, 27, was murdered at Donnyloop in Castlefin, Co Donegal, on February 12, 2008.

He received a number of gunshot wounds and was later found on a road close to Donnyloop Church. He was pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.

One person has been convicted of his murder and is serving a life sentence.

However gardai say they believe that a number of people were involved.

They said Mr Burns’ family continued to struggle to come to terms with his murder.

Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said: “An Garda Siochana in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder.

“In particular their friends, family members and partners.

“It has been 14 years since Andrew’s murder and during that time relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 14 years ago.

“An Garda Siochana is appealing to those individuals to look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have.”

Gardai said they are grateful for all the witnesses who have come forward and made statements in the intervening years, but it is never too late for those who have yet to come forward to make contact.

Information will be treated in the strictest confidence, gardai said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.