Search

30 Dec 2021

In Pictures: The year that was 2021

In Pictures: The year that was 2021

Eighteen-month-old Grace Wang dressed up to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on O’Connell Street in Dublin on March 17 2021

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Coronavirus continued to cast its shadow over Ireland in 2021, but the year brought uplifting moments too, including Olympic triumphs and the sighting of a walrus off the Atlantic coast by a five-year-old girl.

Ireland started 2021 under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, which were eased later in the year before rising cases brought fresh measures in November.

A sign outside the Academy music venue in Dublin’s city centre as pubs, nightclubs and restaurants in Ireland will have a midnight closing time from today due to a range of fresh measures to address a rise in Covid-19 cases, which has left Ireland's health system under severe pressure heading into the winter
A sign outside the Academy music venue in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Away from Covid, the year began with heavy rain and gales as Storm Christoph moved in.

A car makes it way along a flooded road beneath a railway bridge on Piltown Road in Bettystown, Co Meath
A car makes it way along a flooded road beneath a railway bridge in Bettystown, Co Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

January also saw Joe Biden’s links with Ireland celebrated as he was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Doctor Catherine Hallahan prepares to hang an American flag inside her family’s hairdressers in Ballina, Co Mayo, to mark Mr Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States
Doctor Catherine Hallahan with an American flag at her family’s hairdressers in Ballina, Co Mayo, to mark Joe Biden’s inauguration – Mr Biden has ancestral links to the area on the west coast of Ireland, as well as on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)

A wintry chill was felt in February, bringing ice, snow and cold winds.

Sheep in the snow at Glenasmole, Co Dublin
Sheep in the snow at Glenasmole, Co Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Flooding hit parts of Ireland later in the month.

A man stops to take a picture of flood water at the Bishop Casey Memorial Park in Mallow, Co Cork, in the Republic of Ireland, where the River Blackwater has burst its banks. Picture date: Tuesday February 23, 2021
A man stops to take a picture of floodwater at the Bishop Casey Memorial Park in Mallow, Co Cork, after the River Blackwater burst its banks (Niall Carson/PA)

March brought some cheer, as a walrus thought to have drifted over to Ireland from the Arctic was spotted by five-year-old Muireann Houlihan.

Five-year-old Muireann Houlihan with the walrus she spotted along the coast of Valentia Island, Co Kerry, believed to have drifted over to Ireland from the Arctic
Five-year-old Muireann Houlihan with the walrus she spotted along the coast of Valentia Island, Co Kerry (Alan Houlihan/PA)

The annual St Patrick’s Day festivities brought colour to the streets – alongside the social distancing.

People dressed up to celebrate St Patrick’s day on O’Connell Street in Dublin
People celebrate St Patrick’s Day on O’Connell Street in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore became the first female winner of the Grand National in April, having become the first woman to win Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle the month before.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore receives the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase trophy after winning on Minella Times during Grand National Day of the 2021 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Jockey Rachael Blackmore receives the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase trophy after winning on Minella Times at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (David Davies/PA)

June saw protesters descend on Dublin to demand a 100% redress scheme for homes and properties affected by bricks contaminated with mica.

Protesters during a demonstration in Dublin to demand a 100% redress scheme for homes and properties affected by bricks contaminated with mica
Protesters during a demonstration in Dublin over the mica scandal (Niall Carson/PA)

Fans of James Joyce celebrated the life of the Irish writer on Bloomsday, which is observed annually on June 16, the day Joyce’s 1922 novel Ulysses takes place in 1904.

People celebrating Bloomsday in Duke Street Dublin
People celebrating Bloomsday in Duke Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

In June, fishermen from around the Irish coast gathered in Dublin to protest over cuts to quotas, the impact of Brexit and the EU Common Fisheries Policy.

Trawlers from all around the Irish coast gathered outside the Convention Centre in Dublin, where fishermen are protesting over cuts to quotas, the impact of Brexit and the EU Common Fisheries policy
Trawlers gather outside the Convention Centre in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The annual National Day of Commemoration, which remembers all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations, was marked at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

The event in July also marked the 100th anniversary of the truce in the Irish War of Independence between 1919-21.

The Irish Air Corps perform a flypast during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony, held to honour all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations, at Collins Barracks in Dublin
The Irish Air Corps perform a flypast during the National Day of Commemoration ceremony (Brian Lawless/PA)

Temperatures soared above 30C in July as the country basked in a heatwave.

A woman makes her way into the sea at Seapoint in Dublin on a hot summer’s day
A woman makes her way into the sea at Seapoint in Dublin on a hot summer’s day (Brian Lawless/PA)

The summer also saw sporting success for Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics.

Irish rowers with their gold and bronze medals, (left to right) Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe, at Dublin Airport following their return from the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan
Irish rowers with their gold and bronze medals, left to right, Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe, at Dublin Airport following their return from the Olympics (Damien Eagers/PA)

Country music star Garth Brooks was the centre of attention in November as he visited Dublin to promote his much-anticipated Irish concerts next September.

Country music star Garth Brooks on the roof of Croke Park in Dublin to promote his two Irish concerts which will take place next September
Country music star Garth Brooks on the roof of Croke Park in Dublin (/PA)

In December, Storm Barra brought disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow to Ireland.

Cork County Council and ESB employees help to clear the road and restore power in Timoleague, West Cork, after Storm Barra hit the UK and Ireland with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow. Picture date: Tuesday December 7, 2021
Cork County Council and ESB employees help to clear the road and restore power in Timoleague, West Cork (Andy Gibson/PA)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media