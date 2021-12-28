Almost 100 tonnes of packaging waste created in Ireland this Christmas

Close to 1,000 tones of waste will have been created over Christmas, although a change in recycling rules will mean that much more of it can be recycled this year.

Since September, all plastics can go into the recycling bin, so common items such as bubble wrap, cardboard boxes, bread wrappers, and chocolate and biscuit trays, can all be placed in the recycling bin this Christmas.

A November 2021 survey conducted by environmental not-for-profit organisation, Repak of 1,397 people in Ireland, examined how we will spend Christmas 2021 and our attitudes towards recycling and shopping over the festive season.

In Ireland, we are expected to generate 95,000 tonnes of packaging waste this Christmas, meaning recycling bins are at their fullest.

To ensure Ireland reaches its future recycling targets under the EU’s Circular Economy Package, it’s very important that all consumers understand how to manage their packaging waste over the holiday period, according to Repak.

Repak is encouraging everyone to join the Repak Team Green initiative, and commit to learning how to reduce, reuse and recycle more and better.

CEO of Repak, Séamus Clancy commented: "This Christmas, we are asking the Irish public to be more mindful of protecting the environment and dispose of their packaging waste in a responsible manner. With 95,000 tonnes of packaging waste expected to be generated in Ireland over the festive period, it’s important that we all try to recycle more and better.

"Since the start of September, all plastics can go into the recycling bin and by joining our Repak Team Green initiative, consumers can get great tips and advice on how to dispose of waste items correctly this Christmas," Mr Clancy said.

"Currently in Ireland, we are exceeding the EU plastic recycling target of 22.5% but achieving plastic recycling targets of 50% by 2025 and 55% by 2030 under the Circular Economy and EU Legislation will require a concerted effort from everyone in Ireland.

"Between the start of 2019 and the end of 2020, recycled plastic packaging tonnes increased by 9%, so we are doing well but have to keep up the good work. Joining Repak Team Green takes a few minutes but committing to recycling more will make a long term, positive difference to us and future generations," Mr Clancy said.