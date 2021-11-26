Search

26 Nov 2021

'It is like déjà vu' - TD says reason for PCR test capacity crisis is lack of planning

'It is like déjà vu' - TD says reason for PCR test capacity crisis is lack of planning

'It is like déjà vu' - TD says reason for PCR test capacity crisis is lack of planning

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A TD believes the reason for the PCR test capacity crisis is because the government has not planned. 

Deputy Pearse Doherty made the comments in the Dáil yesterday (November 25th) during Leaders' Questions, after asking Tánaiste Leo Varadkar what was being done to address the lack of availability. 

He said, "As we come into the winter period, we will always have an increase in respiratory illnesses. We have this conversation every year; it is like déjà vu. The problem is not that we are in the winter period or the flu period but that the Government has not planned." 

His comments come after a week where people experienced great difficulty arranging PCR tests, with just three counties offering available slots on Wednesday evening. 

Tánaiste Varadkar replied to the deputy and said, "The problem we are facing is that we have a pandemic that is not under control and is unpredictable. We have capacity to carry out approximately 30,000 PCR tests a day in our swabbing centres and even more than that in our laboratories, but there are limits to capacity in any system, in any country.

"When we have a situation where, on any given day, there could be hundreds of thousands of people with respiratory symptoms, there is no capacity that could deal with or cope with that." 

Currently, priority is being given to GP referrals and people who are confirmed close contacts of positive cases. 

As of publication, twelve counties across the country have PCR test availability including Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, and Westmeath. 

However, three of these counties have just 50 appointments or less available, with some as low as five (Westmeath). 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media