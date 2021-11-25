Garth Brooks adds a third date for Croke Park concerts (Image: Getty Images)
Garth Brooks has added a third date to his Croke Park concerts this morning.
Tickets for his gigs on September 9 & 10 went on sale this morning at 8am, and another date has been added due to demand.
The new date is set for September 11, 2022.
Long virtual queues formed from the early hours of this morning as thousands of Irish fans vye to see the American country star perform in Croke Park.
Ticketmaster Ireland asked fans to be patient as the site is 'really busy'.
Garth fans, It’s really busy this morning, so there is a queue in place. Please be patient pic.twitter.com/gE1oT7yXWU— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) November 25, 2021
Concert Promoter, Aiken Promotions said the queue is 'moving through checkout' but is busy and also asked for patience from fans.
Que is moving through Checkout, site is extremely busy, you will get tickets. Be Patient please! #GARTHinIRELAND #GarthBrooks— Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) November 25, 2021
Fans are elated to get their hands on Garth Brook's tickets after a seven-year-long wait:
YAY!! Started with 25k people in front of me but managed to get tickets to see Garth Brooks on my birthday next year pic.twitter.com/3q4jYkC1ub— Georgia (@BOOMitsGeorgia) November 25, 2021
Yup Garth pic.twitter.com/nB97jobEi9— Pad web (@paddy_webster) November 25, 2021
After the 2014 debacle I never thought @garthbrooks would play Croke again. I never forgave Dublin City Council for treating us like that. If Garth can forgive him then I guess I have to force myself pic.twitter.com/IjOkvfP3HH— Margaret Rose (@margaretrose27) November 25, 2021
Garth Brooks tickets secured for Croker. #GarthBrooks pic.twitter.com/DIGU7zPOIM— Paul McGrath (@EllandRoadJoker) November 25, 2021
Thank you @garthbrooks I have my tickets for @CrokePark ....— (Phínula) Claire Kerr (@clairekerrbear) November 25, 2021
Garth you are worth staying up all night for ..... #IrelandHesComingHome ☘☘☘ https://t.co/QWWNpNCZge
WE GOT GARTH BROOKS TICKETS!!!!!!! WhooooooHoooooooooooo!!!!!! Thank you so much Mary Collender best sister in the world!!!!!!!! Argggggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhh— Martina Collender (@MartinaCollend1) November 25, 2021
More than 6,000 shoeboxes filled with gifts and toys were donated to the annual Team Hope appeal | PICTURE: Arthur Ellis
‘We want our vote’: Dr Stephen Kinsella, Linda Ledger, John Moran and Mary Fitzgerald at the launch of the campaign | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.