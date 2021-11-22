Search

22/11/2021

Government ministers set to discuss support for hospitality sector

Government ministers set to discuss support for hospitality sector

Government ministers set to discuss support for hospitality sector

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Senior Government ministers are set to meet today to discuss the introduction of measures to support the hospitality sector following announcements of further restrictions last week.

With further restrictions not being ruled out, the Cabinet Sub Committee on Economic Recovery will consider whether to delay planned cuts to the wage subsidy scheme, along with measures for the arts sector, as Government and its public health advisors urge people to reduce their social contacts.

The Chief Medical Officer said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet again on Thursday to discuss the situation but it is unlikely the restrictions brought in at the end of last week will change, but they expect to see some improvements this week.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan said that the public need to trust the advice they are been given by officials and follow the measures in place.

"If we didn't have mitigation measures in place, this virus would have a reproduction level between six and eight, in other words, every case would on average infect six to eight other people.

"We know that the reproductive rate now is about 1.25, so we're achieving extraordinary levels of suppression of transmission of the virus already with the high levels of vaccinations that we have, and with the adherence to the measures.

"Many many people are still adhering very well to the measures, we just need a little more to bring that level below one".

NPHET is due to meet on Thursday to assess the latest data and whether further restrictions may be required.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media