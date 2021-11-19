Search

More than half of people admitted to ICU in September & October were not vaccinated - CSO figures reveal

Clodagh Nagle

The latest figures released from the Central Statistics Office reveal that 97% of vaccinated people admitted to an ICU had an underlying health condition

54% of people admitted to ICU in September and October were not vaccinated.

Just under 62% of the 0-24 age group who contracted Covid-19 in September and October and were admitted to hospital were not vaccinated.

Children aged 14 or younger accounted for 22% of cases.

Reported cases with a record of employment in the Accommodation & Food Services Activities sector more than doubled between the week ending October 30 to November 6.

86% of those aged 80 and over in hospital were vaccinated.

There were 24,105 confirmed cases in the week ending 12 November 2021 and almost a third of cases were among people aged 25-44.

7% of cases were 65 and over age category.

Dublin (6,856) and Cork (2,833) had the highest number of new cases for the week ending 12 November 2021

There were 25 Covid-19 deaths in the week ending 12 November and of those, 17 deaths (68%) were in people aged 65 and over. 

More than 497,790 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since the pandemic began, with more than 5,500 deaths from the virus. 

Donegal was the only county to record five or more deaths in the week ending 12 November 2021.

