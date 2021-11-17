Search

17/11/2021

Minister for Health says scheme to subsidise antigen tests will come 'shortly'

Minister for Health says scheme to subsidise antigen tests will come 'shortly'

Stephen Donnelly said the Government want to do everything they can "to keep everything open".

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Stephen Donnelly has said the Government is encouraging the widespread use of anitgen tests but they "shouldn't be free".

Speaking on Morning Ireland, the Minister for Health agreed that the current price of €8 per anitgen tests, which can vary from different sellers, are "too much", and that a scheme to subsidise the tests will be announced "shortly", the cost of which would likely run to several hundred million euros, he said.

Following the announcement of restrictions yesterday, new advice recommends people who are living in the same household with someone who was the virus should restrict their movements for five days and use three antigen tests within those five days.

The minister also told presenter Mary Wilson there needed to be clearer communication with the public on how and when to use the tests. When asked why the tests were not subsidised sooner Mr Donnelly said a "a lot has been done and we're continuing to go further".

Mr Donnelly said:

“The advice I have is they shouldn’t be free, they had them free in the UK and the Government came under huge criticism from parliament for that, because essentially there were no controls on how they were being used at all.

“They’re very expensive – every time you subsidise an antigen test it’s money you’re not spending on a nurse, you’re not spending on a doctor,” he continued.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is currently sending packs of five antigen tests, free of charge, to people deemed close contacts, he said, adding the Government want to do everything they can "to keep everything open".

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media