'Absolutely heartbroken', Students Union in Cork runs out of food at food bank

Third-level students seeking food parcels had to be turned away yesterday evening when the food bank run by University College Cork's Students' Union ran out of food after just 50 minutes.

SU Welfare Officer Caoimhe Walsh said that over 100 students turned up and, despite re-stocking, they had to turn people away after 50 minutes because they had no food left.

Ms. Walsh said she and her fellow student officers are "absolutely heartbroken - there were so many students".

They had planned to open the food bank again next Wednesday but given the demand, they hope to be able to look after these students today.

50 minutes in we’ve run out of food and have had to turn students away. Heartbreaking to not have enough and to see so many students experiencing food insecurity. Is this the @UCC and country we are supposed to be proud of? @SimonHarrisTD https://t.co/dpGdOrZCnm October 6, 2021

Ms. Walsh said they have no supplies at the moment but people including former students, and local businesses have been in touch to make donations, as well as Cork Penny Dinners.

"Heartbreaking to not have enough and to see so many students experiencing food insecurity.

"Is this the UCC and country we are supposed to be proud of?" asked SU President Asha Woodhouse, tagging Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris in the tweet.

A gofund me page has since been set up following an outpour of people who got in touch to make donations.

Gofundme just launched for those looking to donate. All money raised will be spent on buying food and supplies for our food bank for students who need it. Thanks for all the support ❤️https://t.co/RDaZKj5bGR October 6, 2021

"It is a very sad day for the country," she said, tagging Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach and Minister Harris.



"When are things going to change? We need action NOW."