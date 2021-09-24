Latest homeless figures show increase over the last month

The latest figures released from the Department of Housing shows that there are currently 8,212 people accessing emergency accommodation in the State, a slight increase on the previous month.
This total is made up of 6,023 adults and 2,189 children who are classified as homeless.
The majority of the nation’s homeless are in Dublin where 4,220 people are accessing accommodation.
There are a total of 953 families who are homeless in Ireland, according to the report.
Figures released on Friday show that there was a slight increase in homeless figures when compared with the previous month.
Figures from the Department of Housing for last month showed that the number of people who were homeless in the country in July was 8,132.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.